James Bond: No Time To Die is delayed in Australia, but there are still hopes for the UK and US

Fast and Furious 9 was the last Hollywood blockbuster that China released, while Black Widow and The Suicide Squad were still to come out.

Universal may soon announce its big box-office release date, with such restrictions being lifted yesterday.

Added to this is the official announcement that No Time To Die’s world premiere will take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on September 28th, two days prior to the UK release.

The red carpet will feature Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson as well director Cary Fukanaga, Daniel Craig, and Cary Fukanaga, all Bond producers.

Publited Sat, 21 August 2021 at 12:04:00 +0000