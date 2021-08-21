Janette Manrara’s rule of thumb is “Once you are out, you’re done.” Return to Strictly Dancefloor

Janette isn’t the only one who will be leaving the company this year. Anton Du Beke will replace Bruno Tonioli.

Janette previously stated that she wouldn’t live with Aljaz Skorjanec on Strictly, but said it would not be the same length as last year.

OK! OK!Magazine: She said that Covid remains an issue and in order to keep the show moving with professional dances, professionals and production teams must isolate and rehearse all pro moves. This means Aljaz has to leave our house.

But, the It Takes Two host explained that she would go on vacation to forget about her husband.

Publited Sat, 21 August 2021 at 12:46:49 +0000