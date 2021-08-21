Kanye West & Irina Shahk SPLIT… according to sources “Never a serious thing took off”

- Advertisement -

Kanye West and Irina Shayk have reportedly called off their months-long relationship for good.

The 44-year-old rapper — who’s in the middle of divorcing estranged wife Kim Kardashian — was first spotted with the stunning supermodel earlier this year on a romantic trip to Paris.

Despite on-and-off reports, a source told PEOPLE that their relationship ‘was never a serious thing that took off.’

Over: Kanye West and Irina Shayk have reportedly called off their months-long relationship for good; seen in 2020

‘Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn’t have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though,’ another source noted to the publication. ‘They remain friendly.’

Just last month, an insider revealed that Irina, 35, and Kanye ‘are still very much dating’ despite reports of a split as sources claimed the supermodel is very upset over the ‘lies’ their relationship ended.

‘They are very much still dating, they were just together for the 4th of July weekend in San Francisco where he’s working right now,’ an insider revealed to PEOPLE.

Kanye and Irina have known each other for at least a decade, having first worked together when she played an angel in the music video for his song Power before hitting the runway for the rapper when he debuted a fall/winter collection at Paris Fashion Week in 2012.

Moving on: The 44-year-old rapper — who’s in the middle of divorcing estranged wife Kim Kardashian — was first spotted with the stunning supermodel earlier this year on a romantic trip to Paris

The couple has been linked together for months and were first spotted on a romantic date in Provence in June, but most recently brought their love to the West Coast.

Sources reported in July that Irina just wanted to remain friends after not receiving an invitation to Paris with Kanye as he traveled to France for work.

‘Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye,’ the source noted before adding that the model ‘was moved to take legal action to set the record straight.’

Insiders insisted she isn’t looking for a relationship and turned down his request to accompany him to Paris for a fashion show as she didn’t want to add fuel to the speculation.

Sources reported in July that Irina just wanted to remain friends after not receiving an invitation to Paris with Kanye as he traveled to France for work (seen in June)

But sources told TMZ that all was not as it seemed: ‘Ye hadn’t invited her because it was a quick business trip, he flew in and out of Paris the same day.’

Split rumors surfaced again when a source told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column: ‘She likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him.

Kanye has been in the throes of promoting his as-yet unreleased 10th studio album, Donda, and is set to host a third listening party for the catalog in his adopted hometown of Chicago on August 26.

Donda was initially slated for a July release, and then received an early August date only to be pushed back to an undetermined time.

Late rapper Pop Smoke is set to be featured, including songs with The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi and longtime collaborator Jay-Z, with Donda marking their first time working on a song together in five years following a feud.

Kim filed for divorce from her estranged husband in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple have four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.