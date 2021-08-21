London Cabaret Club: A’sensual celebrity hotspot’ Visit on your PS50 staycation

Express.co.uk spoke with The London Cabaret Club CEOs, Doni Fierro and Evelina Girling, to find out what makes the London venue different from other burlesque clubs.

- Advertisement -

Doni, a former dancer, explained that unlike many other cabarets theirs does not show explicit nudity. This is to ensure that everyone can enjoy the show without being offended, or feeling uncomfortable.

We are proud to be such a success. “The Cabaret is known for its burlesque and nudity.

We are proud that we present a show of art and respect for our dancers.

READ MORE: Vaccinated travellers could no longer be exempt from quarantine