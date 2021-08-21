Manchester United could be interested in Ruben Neves’ transfer agreement Three players

He was a completely different player after the 2006 World Cup and was virtually unplayable for the next three years.

Ronaldo was a key player in United’s three league title wins under Sir Alex Ferguson. He also helped propel them to Champions League glory 2008.

He was a legend at Old Trafford by 2009 when he went to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Nani was also not bad.

Four years after Ronaldo’s raid on the Primeira Liga team, United acquired the Portugal international player from Sporting.

Publited Sat, 21 August 2021 at 10:06:51 +10000