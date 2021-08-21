Manchester United could make a counter-offer in case of potential Jesse Lingard swap deal

Two West Ham contract offers that would have seen Rice earn significant wages were turned down by Rice.

The Hammers insist that the Hammers will not sell him, but a payment of PS100m could force them to reconsider.

Paul Parker, an ex-United star, encouraged Solskjaer last month to sign Rice.

He told The Manchester Evening News that if you talk about the impact of transfers, he might be the most significant and would make a difference in a truly-good partnership than an average one.

He is very rare to be booked because of the way he plays and with what authority he has.

Publited Sat, 21 August 2021 at 16:42.07 +0000