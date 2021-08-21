Quantcast
21.2 C
United States of America
Saturday, August 21, 2021
type here...
Sports

Manchester United could make a counter-offer in case of potential Jesse Lingard swap deal

By Newslanes Media
0
21

Must read

Manchester United could make a counter-offer in case of potential Jesse Lingard swap deal

Two West Ham contract offers that would have seen Rice earn significant wages were turned down by Rice.

The Hammers insist that the Hammers will not sell him, but a payment of PS100m could force them to reconsider.

- Advertisement -

Paul Parker, an ex-United star, encouraged Solskjaer last month to sign Rice.

He told The Manchester Evening News that if you talk about the impact of transfers, he might be the most significant and would make a difference in a truly-good partnership than an average one.

He is very rare to be booked because of the way he plays and with what authority he has.

Publited Sat, 21 August 2021 at 16:42.07 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePS Plus September 2021: PS4 and PS5 free games: Uncharted Lost Legacy, Avengers, F.I.S.T.
Next articleHubble captures an amazing image of a vibrant spiral galaxy
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks