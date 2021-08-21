Manchester United has Kylian Mbappe, their very own Kylian. Glazers Millions Saved

Manchester United are interested in signing Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer next year. That’s according to ESPN, who say the Paris Saint-Germain star is one of four players under consideration. Mason Greenwood is the Red Devils’ version of Mason Greenwood so the Glazers don’t have to give up their money.
United would love to sign Mbappe.
Since his debut in 2016 as Monaco’s star player, he has been a major name in football. He took them to Ligue 1 glory that year.
The 22-year-old was loaned to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. They paid PS166million the next year to secure him permanent.
Mbappe’s achievements have been remarkable in the years since.
With 132 goals in the last four years, he’s now third in the club’s record goal scorers list.
This is more than Pauleta, Angel Di Maria and Edinson Cavani. It’s also less than Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Zlatan Ibragovic.
After violating Iceland’s coronavirus restrictions, Greenwood was disgracefully sent home from international duty.
By March, United’s youngster had not scored a Premier League goal.
The teenage talents have been outstanding in recent years.
United’s top player in the last few months of last year was Greenwood, who scored six goals in the eight final games of the campaign.
He was also excellent at the Leeds 5-1 demolition, where he found the net with a spectacular display.
United has done for many years everything they can to help Greenwood get to the top.
Their faith in the prodigy led them to transfer Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan in 2019.
United has also released Alexis Sanchez, the Chilean international who clashed in training with Greenwood after an aggressive tackle by the youngster.
They would also be putting Mbappe at risk of stalling his growth if they signed Mbappe.
United will not need another No 9, unless Greenwood shines. Millions can therefore be saved.
It’s clear that Solskjaer enjoys the current play of the teenage boy.
Solskjaer said, “I believe you can see the amount of work he’s put into his preseason. In his summer, it has transformed him into a man.”
He is growing stronger.
His stride is more powerful and it’s easy to spot when he runs away from the defender, scoring his goal against Leeds. It was an amazing sight.
His attitude, approach and use of the tools, every thing he did each day, has improved and that is what I consider maturity in him.”
Published Sat, 21 August 2021