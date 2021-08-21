Manchester United has Kylian Mbappe, their very own Kylian. Glazers Millions Saved

Manchester United are interested in signing Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer next year. That’s according to ESPN , who say the Paris Saint-Germain star is one of four players under consideration. Mason Greenwood is the Red Devils’ version of Mason Greenwood so the Glazers don’t have to give up their money.

United would love to sign Mbappe.

Since his debut in 2016 as Monaco’s star player, he has been a major name in football. He took them to Ligue 1 glory that year.

The 22-year-old was loaned to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. They paid PS166million the next year to secure him permanent.

Mbappe’s achievements have been remarkable in the years since.

With 132 goals in the last four years, he’s now third in the club’s record goal scorers list.

This is more than Pauleta, Angel Di Maria and Edinson Cavani. It’s also less than Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Zlatan Ibragovic.

