Nicole Scherzinger shows off her amazing toned body Bikini-body while working out

By Newslanes Media
Nicole Scherzinger (43), sets pulses racing as she shows off her toned body in skimpy swimwear and does a playful workout

By Ella Hodson For Mailonline

Published by Last Updated:

Her well-sculpted body is often displayed to her Instagram followers.

And Nicole Scherzinger looked amazing in her latest social media post as she worked out in a skimpy bikini on Saturday.

Pussycat doll, aged 43, was able to use weights while wearing the two-piece in a rus orange colour. This showed off her beautiful bikini-body.

Wow: Nicole Scherzinger, 43, looked amazing in her latest social media post, as she worked out in a bikini on Saturday

Nicole was seen swaying her raven hairs in the video, as she pushes herself to the gym bike and then does a pilates exercise on a bench.

This video was set to music by Todrick Hall’s Nails Hair Hips Heels. Her lyrics are quoted in the caption, “I don’t dance…I WERK.”

In the hilarious video, the Don’t Cha singer danced naked around the gym while dancing on her feet.

Stunning: The Pussycat Doll used weights whilst wearing the busty rust orange coloured two piece, which revealed her sensational figure

Sensational: She tossed her raven tresses around in the video as she pushed herself on the exercise bike before doing a pilates move on a gym bench

Looking good: The video was put to music, Todrick Hall's Nails Hair Hips Heels, whose lyrics she quoted in the caption: 'I don't dance...I WERK'

The post comes after Nicole said expressed during an interview with Entertainment Weekly she was heavily invested in The Masked Singer’s success for a very personal reason.

She said, “I get emotional doing these talent-searching show because music is my best form of communication and connection.”

She also shared her thoughts on the popularity of the show with viewers and praises the series’ unconventional approach to competition shows.

“I believe that’s why our show’s unique and special is because you can’t help but be amazed at the crazy costumes and faces of these contestants. She said that she was moved by the performances of these contestants and is still moved by them.

Amazing: The Don't Cha songstress went bare foot as she pranced around the gym in the funny video which saw her twerking on the gym equipment

Hilarious: She then showed herself pulling quirky dance moves

According to the Don’t Cha singer, The Masked Singer was a platform for performers to express their most intimate feelings freely without being ridiculed.

She noted that she felt like the mask gave them more courage to be themselves, while they were really showing their inner selves.

Nicole ended her remarks by saying that she was pleased to have been a part of the main program figures. She also stated that she had a great relationship with her co-workers.

It doesn’t feel like work. This is the most rewarding job anywhere. She said that she is privileged to be able to share the office with panelists who are close friends and whom I love dearly.

Gorgeous: The stringy bikini looked amazing as she pushed the limits

Inception: The post comes after Nicole said expressed during an interview with Entertainment Weekly that she was heavily invested in The Masked Singer's success

Publited Sat, 21 August 2021 at 23:14.23 +0000

