PS Plus September 2021: PS4 and PS5 free games: Uncharted Lost Legacy, Avengers, F.I.S.T.

PlayStation Plus subscribers will soon be able to get the next round of PS5/PS4 freebies.

On September 1, the September 2021 PS Plus free games will be revealed. These games will be made available for download on September 6, less than one week after their announcement.

Existing subscribers have plenty of time for downloading the latest batch of PS Plus games. These include Hunter’s Arena Legends and Tennis World Tour 2.

Fans have had a lot of fun anticipating the launch date for the PS Plus games in September 2021.

This is part of the Reddit monthly prediction thread, which has been a success this year.

Uncharted: Lost Legacy is the PS4 exclusive game. It keeps coming up over and over again.

The thread also features other first-party PlayStation titles, such as Gravity Rush 2, Gran Turismo Sport, and The Order: 1886.

The thread also mentions Ubisoft games like Watch Dogs 2 , Assassin’s Creed Collection and Far Cry 5.