PS Plus September 2021: PS4 and PS5 free games: Uncharted Lost Legacy, Avengers, F.I.S.T.

PlayStation Plus subscribers will soon be able to get the next round of PS5/PS4 freebies.
On September 1, the September 2021 PS Plus free games will be revealed. These games will be made available for download on September 6, less than one week after their announcement.
Existing subscribers have plenty of time for downloading the latest batch of PS Plus games. These include Hunter’s Arena Legends and Tennis World Tour 2.
Fans have had a lot of fun anticipating the launch date for the PS Plus games in September 2021.
This is part of the Reddit monthly prediction thread, which has been a success this year.
Uncharted: Lost Legacy is the PS4 exclusive game. It keeps coming up over and over again.
The thread also features other first-party PlayStation titles, such as Gravity Rush 2, Gran Turismo Sport, and The Order: 1886.
More PLAYSTATION PLUS News: PS Plus September 2021 Delay – PlayStation4 and PS5 gamers will have to wait longer for their free games.
The thread also mentions Ubisoft games like Watch Dogs 2 , Assassin’s Creed Collection and Far Cry 5.
Axiom Verge and Castle Crashers are some examples of indie games like Dead Cells, Hellblade, Pyre, Dead Cells, Hellblade, Hellblade, and Pyre.
The PlayStation 5 is often mentioned for Marvel’s Avengers. This recently added Black Panther DLC.
Along with the Ghostrunner PS5 upgrade, launch titles such as Godfall and Sackboy get mentions.
Many people think we will be given a brand new release. This is F.I.S.T. Forged in Shadow Torch.
Official description: “After Torch City’s animals were destroyed by the Robotic Legion during the Resistance War six year ago, Rayton, a former Resistance fighter has maintained a low profile.”
He was forced to fight for his freedom by being arrested with a friend. He didn’t know he was soon to be involved in an array of conspiracy theories involving Legion, Resistance and Rat Gang.
You can sign up now for PlayStation Plus if you are not already a member.
Sony currently offers PlayStation Plus Memberships for 50% Off the Recommended Retail Price
You can get a 12-month membership starting at PS24.99
Unfortunately, this offer is not available to subscribers. You can’t use it to upgrade an existing subscription.
You still have plenty of time to get the deal.
Publited Sat, 21 August 2021 at 16:26.03 +0000