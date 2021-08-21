Quantcast
Saturday, August 21, 2021
Road tax could cost classic car owners a lot of money Savings and a free ULEZ Pass

By Newslanes Media
Many owners of historic cars aren’t aware that their vehicle is exempt from tax and therefore are not subject to fees. Vehicle tax is not payable on any model manufactured before 1981.

You would not automatically think that your vehicle is exempt if you didn’t actually examine it.

“I believe that more information should be available, both more widely and in a more comprehensive manner.”

GOV.UK has confirmed that drivers don’t need to apply for an exemption from the historic MOT.

Tax exemption letters cannot be generated automatically and sent to drivers for them to review.

GOV.UK cautions that vehicles may not be exempted from historical tax fees.

If the car is being used as a hire vehicle, such as for taxi service to paying customers, it will be charged fees.

Tax exemption is not available for historic vehicles that are being used for business or trade purposes.

Published Sat, 21 August 2021 at 04:23:06 +0000

