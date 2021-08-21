Securely stream with the KeepSolid and SelectTV VPNs Bundle

TL;DR: The SelectTV and KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Lifetime Subscription Bundle is on sale for PS71.98 as of Aug. 21, saving you 85% on list price.

Cutting the cord with your broadband provider isn’t as easy as you think — especially when you’re used to watching TV in a traditional way. But this lifetime subscription bundle of SelectTV and KeepSolid VPN makes the transition a bit smoother. It offers two unique services that make streaming your favourite content easier.

We’ve highlighted both SelectTV and KeepSolid VPN before and both services are top-notch. SelectTV offers a single, user-friendly interface that combines broadcast, cable and internet content. It also gives access to more than 150 live channels, including those in specific markets. Instead of opening multiple apps, it will give you a single view that allows you to channel surf the way you love.

The included subscription to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, a top-rated VPN service, allows users to choose between over 400 servers located in more than 80 countries around the world. This effectively removes any geographical barriers that prevented you from watching certain content on any network. You can choose any server that is located in the area you want to view a particular show, and it will unlock content you didn’t have access to before. It also removes any risk of your account being tracked or hacked, which is always an advantage.

SelectTV and KeepSolid VPN have joined forces to make it easier for you to switch providers. You’ll feel more inclined to cut the cord yourself once you realize the savings. The subscription bundle is valued at PS492, but for a limited time, you can snag lifetime access to both services for just PS71.98.

