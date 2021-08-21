Take a closer look at some of the most impressive BMW Racing Cars. VIDEO

Which BMW Motorsport Racing Cars are the most famous? We went to Laguna Seca Raceway in search of answers to this question. Here we saw some of the most iconic BMW Motorsport Racing Cars ever to compete in America. This exclusive footage includes footage behind-the scenes of the BMW M4 GT3. This video features Tom Plucinsky (Depart Head, BMW Group Product and Technology Communications), talking about the new race car and some details.

BMW E46 M3 GTR

The racing car that stands out immediately is the legendary E46 BMW M3 GTR, a car with one of the greatest BMW engines no one’s ever heard of. Few people outside of die-hard BMW fans know of the P60B40 engine that powered the E46 M3 GTR but those that know, know. The P60B40 was a 4.0 liter flat-plane crank V8 that was shoehorned into the engine bay of an E46 M3 race car for American Le Mans Series racing and it is one of the brand’s more controversial engines.

BMW E92 M3 GT

BMW Motorsport announced in February 2008 that Rahal Letterman Racing will campaign two factory-backed E92 M3s in the American Le Mans Series in 2009, following a two-year absence by the brand. The cars were homologated for the GT2 category.

The rules of the class required that the M3 share components with its street sibling. Although the steel shell of the M3 is identical to the roadcar, it has a roll cage inside. It retained its original displacement, a 4.0-liter V8. There were however some modifications to the internal components. The output was increased from 470 to 56 HP.

The BMW finished in second place at the 12 Hours of Sebring 2011 with a score of 1-2. BMW Team RLL won the GT Manufacturer, Team, and Driver Championships in the American Le Mans Series GT class 2011. After another great win at Sebring’s 2012 60th Running, the ALMS GT class was their second year. Following the M3 GT2, the BMW Z4 GTE was introduced, a LMGTE-spec racing car that is also available alongside the Group GT3-spec BMW Z4 GT3.

BMW M4 DTM

We were also allowed to take a closer look at one BMW Motorsports 2020 M4 DTM car at the Rolex Reunion. Philipp Eng, BMW Motorsport’s driver, raced this Number 25 ZF M4 DTM Class 1 chassis number 1502, in the 2019-2020 seasons.

It weighs 2163 pounds and is powered by the BMW P48 2-liter TwinPower Turbo 4 Cylinder 4-Cylinder Engine. The BMW M4 DTM has an acceleration time of 2.5 seconds and can reach speeds greater than 185 MPH. Corner loads can be as high as 3g. BMW Motorsport is offering this M4 DTM factory model for sale at 800,000. Euros, plus shipping, duties, taxes, and other fees.

