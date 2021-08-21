The OnePlus Nord 2, a perfectly excellent smartphone

What are you actually looking for in a smartphone?

This is probably the most important question to ask when you are looking for a smartphone at a reasonable price. You want everything if you are looking for the perfect phone. You’ll have to be a bit more thoughtful if your budget doesn’t allow you to invest a lot of money. Are you looking for a great camera? You want a long battery life. Beautiful display with large size Rapid performance

- Advertisement -

OnePlus’ new budget device, the Nord 2 5G, doesn’t excel in any particular area, but it’s a pretty good mix, which may turn out to be exactly what you’re looking for.

So what is MediaTek processor?

Nord 2’s most important compromise is the MediaTek Dimensity 12005G processor. This is an alternative to Qualcomm’s best Snapdragon chips. You won’t believe it, but that doesn’t matter. Nord 2’s responsiveness and speed is partly due to its generous 12GB RAM (which was 90 Euro more than an 8GB model). The Nord 2 also supports 5G connectivity, as its name suggests.

The Nord 2 comes with a 32-megapixel, punch-hole selfie camera.

Credit: STAN SCHROEDER/MASHABLE

It also has a 6.43 inch, 90Hz AMOLED screen. This makes the phone responsive. OnePlus gets bonus points for having it included on a lower-end device, even though 90Hz is the current norm (except for Apple). The display is not automatic, however. You will need to set it manually to 90Hz or 60Hz.

The Nord 2 runs OnePlus’ OxygenOS 111.3 on top of Android 11. This is one the best software combinations you will find on any Android smartphone. OxygenOS runs very close to stock Android. This means that OnePlus smartphones will provide you with the most similar experience to a Pixel smartphone without having to actually buy one. OxygenOS offers many additional features for those who like to tinker, such as gesture navigation and iOS-like gestures. Keep in mind that OnePlus provides two years’ worth of Android updates to the Nord 2 and an additional year for security updates.

- Advertisement -

Nord 2’s 4,500mAh lithium battery can charge at 65W, providing enough power for approximately one-and-a half days (or longer if you are a frequent user). Some people don’t care about fast charging; I do. It charges from 0 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes. This means that I don’t have to recharge it during the night. Just plug it in and let it charge for a couple of minutes, then I am good to go. Important: Your charger is in its original box. This is the iPhone 12.

It’s not for the look!

On the back, there’s a triple rear camera with a 50-megapixel main sensor.

Credit: STAN SCHROEDER/MASHABLE

Design-wise, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is, well, your standard Android smartphone. The OnePlus logo is located on the rear, in a small bump. Gorilla Glass 5 is found on the front and back. It provides decent scratch protection. You’ll still want to protect each side. The Nord 2 includes a screen protector and a transparent case. This will ensure that you are prepared from the beginning.

The front of the camera has a bezel on the bottom, and the punch hole for the 32-megapixel self-ie device in the upper left.

The phone’s frame, although made from plastic, looks almost like metal. I was surprised when I saw the specifications sheet. You’ll need a case because the whole package is slippery.

OnePlus offers a selection of colorful cases for the Nord 2.

Credit: STAN SCHROEDER/MASHABLE

The form factor of the Nord 2 is very appealing to me. Numerous recent smartphones have large screens that make it difficult to use with just one hand. I found the Nord 2 to be a little shorter than the OnePlus 9 and that it sat comfortably in my hands.

- Advertisement -

The Nord 2 is available in Gray Sierra and Blue Haze colors from OnePlus. Gray was my review unit. It’s metallic in appearance, but it doesn’t really stand out from far away. OnePlus included some fun, unique cases to make the package even more lively.

Camera: OK, not great.

If I need to quick assess the camera on a smartphone, I take a few photos during the night. While most phones can take great photos in daylight conditions, very few smartphones will be able to capture amazing results in low light.

OnePlus Nord 2’s night photos are bright, but quality is hit and miss.

Credit: stan schroeder/mashable

This test didn’t go well for the OnePlus Nord 2. The night shots were very bright, but artificial. The photo of the ocean waves above will look almost like watercolors if you zoom in. Low-light photographs often showed a yellowish tint.

In well-lit conditions, OnePlus Nord 2’s 50-megapixel main sensor shines.

Credit: STAN SCHROEDER/MASHABLE

The Nord 2 did better in the daytime. This is due to the Nord 2’s 50-megapixel main camera, which captures a good amount of detail. Although I thought that the photos sometimes looked a little too bright for my liking, it was not a major problem.

OnePlus Nord 2’s ultra-wide camera only has an 8-megapixel sensor, and it shows.

Credit: STAN SCHROEDER/MASHABLE

You’ll be able to see the 8-megapixel sensor in this ultrawide camera. These colors look much less vibrant than the bright photos made with the main sensor.

OnePlus Nord 2’s camera can zoom up to 10x, but it’ll produce the best results at 2x, and 5x is pushing it.

Credit: STAN SCHROEDER/MASHABLE

Zooming in is possible, however, it’s best to limit your zoom to 5x. The loss of detail can render photos unusable.

Even when you turn all the beautification options in the Nord 2’s camera, you can still desperately try to look younger in other ways.

Credit: STAN SCHROEDER/MASHABLE

The Nord 2 also has a 32-megapixel self-portrait camera that takes very accurate pictures once the beauty features are turned off.

What is there and what’s lacking?

Nord 2 is a low-cost smartphone. It would not be reasonable to expect all of the bells and whistles. The list of items that are missing is quite short. It doesn’t come with a waterproof rating and a headphone-jack. However, some rivals do offer them. The Nord 2 also lacks wireless charging which is a common omission on a budget smartphone.

Facial recognition is available on the Nord 2. It is limited to the use of the iPhone’s depth sensor and the selfie camera, so it will not perform well in dark. The under-display fingerprint reader is also available, though it doesn’t work every time.

The Nord 2 boasts loud stereo speakers. The Nord 2 comes with a 65W fast charging cable in its box. This is a great feature.

Conclusion

The Nord 2 comes with a see-through case as well as a pre-applied screen protector.

Credit: STAN SCHROEDER/MASHABLE

The OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone is a great mid-range phone. The OnePlus Nord 2 has an excellent mix of features and performs well. It also charges quickly, has good battery life, and is very fast. It produces good photos, if not exceptional. Although the design isn’t groundbreaking, you shouldn’t expect it to be superior in all aspects. OnePlus’ OxygenOS is one of the most popular Android skins.

The Nord 2 is not available in the United States, and this could be the biggest problem. It costs EUR399 (or $466) in Europe. This is an affordable price considering what you get.

Publited Sat, 21 August 2021 at 06:22.43 +0000