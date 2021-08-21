This is how to know when it’s time to pivot your online account Businesses

August

You will need to pivot even if your business plan is perfect. For service-based entrepreneurs, pivoting is an inevitable part of business development.

Having said that, pivoting could quickly turn into an excuse. You’ll be tempted to change direction every single time you feel stressed or have a bad week. This will make it difficult to build the momentum that you need to realize your goals. Keep in mind that momentum is only achieved by small steps at first. You might feel more inclined to give up on your ideas if you are under too much pressure to succeed.

My role as a strategist and business coach is to help female entrepreneurs grow their business without stress and struggle. We are brainwashed to believe that hustle is the best way to propel your business forward. It is simply not true. You will both be able to build your business and make more money if you choose to act from confidence, not fear.

You will never stop pivoting

According to a popular report published by IBM in 2008, 98% of CEOs admit they moderately tweak their business model on a regular basis. You can pivot to grow your business.

You can’t trust that once you have your business model figured out, it will never be needed to change again. You will always need to tweak and adjust your business. The market is constantly changing. You will have to change your skill set. Your lifestyle requirements and wants will also change. Change is the only constant in business, and it’s important to accept it.

A classic example is former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi. Prior to becoming chief executive officer of PepsiCo, she had been responsible for restructuring the various sub-brands. Nooyi made aggressive moves to acquire brands like Tropicana and Gatorade, and these acquisitions more than doubled PepsiCo’s annual profit. PepsiCo was around for more than 30 years. However, that doesn’t mean the company couldn’t reinvent whole departments to make them more profitable or aligned. In your business, you should be willing to make changes.

Vibe customers buy from vibe

Consider the last time that you spent a lot on something. What was the reason you did that? Although the product/service was a major factor in our decision to buy, the larger reason is often how we feel about the brand or the person who makes it. This dissonance can manifest itself in the way you think and act. Even if it’s not, this pressure can be very noticeable and deter others from working with you.

Do not put too much pressure on your self or try to solve problems immediately. You’re setting yourself up to fail if you attempt to run at maximum speed. Sustainability is essential for a business to make six figures or more.

How to successfully pivot

Ask yourself why you are considering making a business change. Are you really passionate about serving clients? Maybe you need to show your creativity in a new way. Are you tired of the marketing?

There are so many options for marketing platforms to consider. The right offer is promoted in the best way to get the business off the ground. There are many variables involved. Instead of throwing everything out and starting over, try small changes to see if that helps shift or change your energy.

After making the tweaks above, you can still move in another direction if necessary. If so, find ways to simplify it. Are there any content and assets you have already that you could repurpose or reuse? Are your clients interested in joining you as we evolve to something better? Your audience will feel excited and energetic when you are aligned with your offering.

Over time, your services will evolve and change. It is an inevitable stage in business. You should pivot from a position of power and not from fear or scarcity. You can keep your entrepreneurial journey smooth, even through the seasons of change by focusing on your energy.

