To become Hundred Champions, Brave will outgun Phoenix

Southern Brave wins The Hundred

Southern Brave men won The Hundred. James Vince’s side defeated Birmingham Phoenix at Lord’s on Saturday night.

STORY OF MATCH

- Advertisement -

Southern Brave were named the men’s inaugural champions of The Hundred following Paul Stirling’s lightning-fast 61 and an unusually strong bowling performance. They defeated Birmingham Phoenix at Lord’s, with Liam Livingstone failing to score enough for them.

Stirling scored six sixes during his 36-ball game at Lord’s. Ross Whiteley (44) hit four more maximums as Brave recovered from early dismissals by Quinton deKock (7 and James Vince (4). They were 38-2 off 35 balls and posted 168-5 with the 100 runs.

Craig Overton (brave seamer) and George Garton kept Phoenix at 14-2 in their 20 first balls. This was to preserve the lead, but Livingstone’s 46 off 19 threatened to swing the tide in Phoenix’ favour.

The 28-year old’s thrilling knock was ended by a run out. Tim David hit the keeper with a direct strike. He had thrown the ball in from the boundary. This proved to be a devastating blow for the Midlanders who were unable to make 136-5 of their 100 balls and their five-match winning streak was over.

- Advertisement -

Skipper Moeen (36 off 30), Chris Benjamin (23no off 25) and Benny Howell (20no off 14) tried their best but Brave ran out convincing winners in the end to ensure at least one team from the franchise tasted victory at the Home of Cricket, with Brave’s women’s side having crashed to defeat to Oval Invincibles in Saturday’s earlier final.

Phoenix had only 54 runs left from 20 balls, but death-bowling experts Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan were able to give 21 runs from their final 20 deliveries. Mills shipped only five.

Phoenix lost to New Zealand’s quick Adam Milne. Milne recorded remarkable numbers of 2-8 out 20 balls, and he only conceded three runs in the 25-ball powerplay.

Milne’s return was second in cost for bowlers to bowl their 20-ball allocation. This is behind Mujeeb U Rahman, Northern Superchargers spinner, and London Spirit’s 2-6, both also at Lord’s.

DAVID LIGHTNING LIVINGSTONE – CUT OFF

Livingstone seemed poised to score another win, similar to his quick 90 against Northern Superchargers and England’s record 42-ball T20I 100 against Pakistan.

- Advertisement -

He won the fourth and third legal delivery he encountered, against George Garton for back-toback leg-side sixes. After racking up two more maximums, he had reached 45 balls. Shane Warne described it as “Beast Mode”.

He was then punished for his dawdling and not running as David drove the stumps into the ground. Brave needed 99 of 55 balls to reach that point, with the most devastating batter in their hutch. This was a crucial moment.

SUPERB CATCHES

David, a brave fielder for Brave Fields, took a corker from backward point. Garton caught a great tumbling catch at midwicket. A fan wearing a fetching shirt won a belter!