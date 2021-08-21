Toilet paper is one of the strangest items that Queen Elizabeth never takes with her. Hot water bottles

Also, the Queen never travels with a white outfit.

Queen Elizabeth usually wears bright and beautiful block colours, but she always has a black outfit in her bag just in case of tragedy.

While Her Majesty was in Kenya on a royal tour, King George VI passed away. Elizabeth didn’t have any mourning clothes.

When she returned to Britain, she was instructed to stay on the plane until her black gown was delivered.

