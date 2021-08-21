VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb said that he had heard that next was coming. Mortal Kombat 12 is a Netherrealm Studios video

Netherrealm Studios had been supporting Mortal Kombat 11 for a couple of years. In July the studio made it clear that they would no longer be supporting the game. There has been speculation about Netherrealm’s next game since July, partly due to rumors that the studio was working on a Marvel title.

VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb said that he heard from Warner Bros. that Netherrealm Studios wouldn’t be allowed to license any titles. This is because Warner Bros. is concerned about wasting money on licenses if the studio ends up being sold in the future. Grubb claims that Mortal Kombat 12 will be the next Netherrealm Studio game. Below is the GrubbSnax selects episode. Grubb starts talking about this topic around 2:50 in the video.

[Embedded content]

Publited Sat, 21 August 2021 at 20:24.34 +0000