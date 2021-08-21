Weekend PS5 restock: Get your wallet ready for the ShopTo stock drop and the GAME stock drop

ShopTo will help you find a PS5 for this weekend.
The PlayStation 5 has been stocked by the retailer on weekends. Usually, it is on Sunday afternoons.
Although there has been no announcement yet, recent forms suggest that a stock market drop on Sunday is very likely.
ShopTo allows customers to sign up to receive alerts.
You can cancel orders by visiting GAME’s website after a stock decline in the second half of this week.
Customers should also contact local GAME stores for possible in-store replenishments.
This is also true for retailers like Argos or Smyths who are increasingly stocking merchandise in-store.
Prices for PlayStation 5 are starting to fall on sites such as eBay and CEX that sell secondhand products.
On eBay, PS5 consoles sell for around PS500. CEX prices are now at PS665.
PlayStation 5 shopping tips when buying from GAME (via PS5 UK Stock)….
Be familiar with bundles so that you can choose the right one. Obscure bundles may be easier to find, but standalones are almost impossible. [GAME]
Click on the alert to get into the queue. [GAME]
It means the bundle has been canceled. Go back to bundles and choose another. [GAME]
You will experience a 30–60 second delay if you try to do too much at once. This is normal. Wait a while and then go back to it. [GAME]
PlayStation 5 General Shopping Tips
If you have an existing account, log in.
* You can use multiple devices whenever possible: desktop browser, tablet, phone, and laptop.
* Download the dedicated app from the retailer to purchase a PS5.
Register for stock alerts from retailers when possible. ShopTo allows users to register their interest.
* Use stock checking websites and accounts, such as Express Gaming and PS5 UK Stock.
You’ll want to play new games if you can get your hands on a PS5.
Although Returnal isn’t too far away, launch title Demon’s Souls remains the most popular game for the PlayStation 5.
Ratchet and Clank A Rift Apart are a great option if you want something more family-friendly.
Many games, including Ghost of Tsushima and Final Fantasy 7 Remake have been updated for PS5.
Some other great games are coming up soon as well, such as Deathloop for PS5, which was developed by Dishonored.
Publited Sat, 21 August 2021 at 15:53:12 (+10000).