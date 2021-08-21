Weekend PS5 restock: Get your wallet ready for the ShopTo stock drop and the GAME stock drop

ShopTo will help you find a PS5 for this weekend.

The PlayStation 5 has been stocked by the retailer on weekends. Usually, it is on Sunday afternoons.

Although there has been no announcement yet, recent forms suggest that a stock market drop on Sunday is very likely.

ShopTo allows customers to sign up to receive alerts.

You can cancel orders by visiting GAME’s website after a stock decline in the second half of this week.

Customers should also contact local GAME stores for possible in-store replenishments.

This is also true for retailers like Argos or Smyths who are increasingly stocking merchandise in-store.

Prices for PlayStation 5 are starting to fall on sites such as eBay and CEX that sell secondhand products.

On eBay, PS5 consoles sell for around PS500. CEX prices are now at PS665.