Wizz Air and EasyJet May Be Fined For Not Paying Fees For minors and disabled travelers

Italy’s civil aviation authority ENAC said it could fine budget carriers EasyJet and Wizz Air for charging extra fees for seats assigned to adults accompanying minors and disabled people.

It stated that early tests had shown carriers hadn’t upgraded their IT or operating systems in time to prevent customers from being charged more for bookings next to disabled passengers and underage people.

In emailed comments, EasyJet stated that it believed it had acted in compliance with all rules and that it was not subject to any proceedings.

Wizz Air didn’t immediately reply to our request for comment.

ENAC stated that it has opened legal proceedings against the two airlines to fine them up to $58,500 each (EUR50,000 for each allegation) and Spanish low-cost carrier Volotea.

ENAC has asked all Italian airlines to stop charging passengers seat surcharges because of the high summer holiday season in Italy.

Earlier this week ENAC announced measures against Ryanair over similar allegations.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, Editing by Kirsten Dovan

Publited Sat, 21 August 2021 at 22:48.04 +0000