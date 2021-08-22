After a CSI-star William Petersen was injured, he is rushed to a local hospital. Health scare at CSI: Vegas

- Advertisement -

After falling ill while on set for his CBS classic, William Petersen was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The 68-year-old actor was hard at work filming the limited series epilogue CSI: Vegas at the time, TMZ reported on Sunday.

A representative for Petersen said he was on the show’s Los Angeles set when he started feeling under the weather.

Petersen then told the director of the episode that he needed to quit his job.

The actor was apparently in a serious enough condition to require an ambulance ride to the nearest hospital. However, the representative of the actor said that it was only necessary to keep him safe.

The CSI chiefstay was released from hospital in the meantime and appears to be doing well.

The representative of the actor said that the cause was exhaustion or overexertion. He had been working on the series for 12 weeks and has a tendency to work longer hours.

Petersen’s most prominent role is on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. He started starring in it in 2000.

For the first nine seasons of the series, he played Gil Grissom, CSI’s graveyard supervisor. He returned to the role several times during later seasons, including the final TV movie Immortality.

The series was not only filled with traditional police work but also featured investigators who used their science and brains to solve criminal cases through detailed investigations.

Petersen rose to prominence with his roles as the lead in crime films To Live And Die In L.A. (1985), and Manhunter (1986). Manhunter was the first movie to portray Hannibal Lecter.

Despite his commitment to TV with the CSI franchise over the last two decades, he continued appearing in movies sporadically with his latest role in Seeking A Friend for The End Of The World.

Petersen was also a Steppenwolf Theatre Company member in Chicago, where he has maintained an active presence. He co-founded Remains Theater Ensemble.

CBS last month announced that his series CSI: Vegas will premiere on their network October 6, 2021.