After Texans’ Deshaun, NFL released an uncomfortable video Watson is named to the Top 100

In preparation for the 2021 season, the NFL has begun to release its list of Top 100 Players. Deshaun Watson, the Texans’ quarterback is prominently featured for yet another season.

According to Sunday’s league announcement, Watson was ranked 18th. Many were confused by the honor. Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct and sexual assault in 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints. Watson is one of the NFL’s top 100 players.

It wasn’t actually the NFL’s decision. Players vote on the annual Top 100, not the NFL Network or the league. Watson, who was the NFL’s most successful passer with 4,823 yards passing last year, was selected by the players for the fourth straight year. Watson was ranked No. The No. 18 rank is his highest in career.

However, it is clear that the NFL wasn’t pleased with Watson’s inclusion on the NFL’s list. Or at least, they didn’t celebrate the achievement. The league instead released an extremely uncomfortable video that accompanied the award. The video featured no interviews with players — which is a common feature of rankings — and it began with the following quote by the narrator.

Nobody knows when Deshaun will return to the field. It is not clear what his future holds. His talent, however, is undeniable.”

The full video is available via the NFL YouTube channel.

Although it is difficult to fault the NFL for this video, it is worth asking why they made it given all the accusations against Watson. It could just have announced Watson’s place on the league’s list, and then moved on.

Watson’s violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy has not been punished by the NFL. A ruling could be delayed. Rusty Hardin, Watson’s lawyer, stated that Watson has yet to be contacted by the league and had not reached out to him.

“The NFL regularly tries to not reach out to the defendant and his lawyers and seek evidence from them until the criminal investigation is over,” Hardin said, per Yahoo Sports. They want to ensure they do not interfere with criminal investigations. After the criminal investigation has concluded, they will then do their separate finishing up. … Other than a call to the NFL and stating that we would be happy to cooperate if necessary, I have not had any contact with them. Please let us know. We’ll be in touch.

