Are you letting your name ruin your life?

My mum named me after the Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachan, a suave star of Indian cinema in the 1970s and 1980s. My classmates in school, a predominantly white area of south England, didn’t get the reference.

At that age any difference can be a source for deep embarrassment. Having a foreign surname is another example. From shrugging off rhyming jokes to correcting or too shy to correct mispronunciations, to shrugging off rhyming jabs, it’s all part of the fun. Ahmed, Amir–even though I am correct in uttering my name to family members, it isn’t accurate.

You do, however, grow into who you are. As I grew older, I began to value the uniqueness and to be more comfortable with it. It is your badge, regardless of how you feel about it. Sometimes, those signals are even harmful.

On August 1, Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s health secretary, accused the Little Scholars Nursery in Dundee of discriminating against his young daughter on the basis of her name. Nadia El-Nakla, Yousaf’s wife, emailed the nursery asking about spaces for Amal, their 2-year-old girl. A friend who had a whiter name than Yousaf emailed them the following day and was given three options for afternoons as well as a tour of their nursery. A journalist who used a similar strategy to follow up on the inquiry got the same results: the fictitious parent with a Muslim-sounding surname was not allowed to have their child in the nursery, while white applicants were offered options and details about how they could enroll.

This is not an isolated case, it’s something you can easily dismiss. Research over decades has shown that discrimination against Black people in employment and education is real. A cleverly designed study in the United States found that candidates with Black-sounding names needed eight more years of experience to get the same number of callbacks as those with white-sounding names, for instance. The same result has been confirmed by decades of similar research.

Humza Yousaf was a deeply disturbing story. My wife and I, who are both 33 years old, will soon be buying a home together. To make it easier for my hypothetical children, I have been obsessing about the demographics in the places we are considering moving. Perhaps I could have spent more time creating a surname that is more English for them.

I was moved by Yousaf’s story and began to think about how my name has influenced my character and career. What would I look like if someone called me something else? I don’t know how many doors were opened in my life without even realizing it. Is my name ruining my life?

The most recent work on this in Europe is the GEMM survey, a five-year, five-nation field study where researchers applied for thousands of real jobs using a mixture of different names (GEMM stands for Growth, Equal Opportunities, Migration, and Markets). These are the shocking results. To get the same number of callbacks, ethnic minorities had to submit 60 percent more applications than white majority.

Although I thought being British Asian and living in London would protect me from these negative effects, the truth is that the reverse seems to be true. Higher rates of discrimination were seen in countries with more history of immigrants from ex-colonies. The study also examined the Netherlands, Norway, Germany and Spain. It found that British employers are the most discriminatory. “We were a bit surprised by that,” says Valentina di Stasio, an assistant professor at Utrecht University who worked on the research. It’s quite high, even by international standards.