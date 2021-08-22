Quantcast
Bird launches a stunning new electric bicycle Affordable price

By Newslanes Media
Bird launches a stunning new electric bicycle Affordable price

Bird Bike has Bluetooth connectivity as well high-visibility LED lights. These can be charged using the main battery as well an LCD panel. The display displays statistics such as your speed and distance traveled, along with the remaining battery life before charging.

LG designed and manufactured the Bird Bike with a 12.8Ah lithium battery. It can be removed so it can charge separately from where you have locked up your bike.

The best part is that the Bird Bike’s launch price will be affordable if you enjoy the idea. The Bird Bike will be available in Europe and the US starting at $2,299

Although the UK price has not yet been revealed, it is approximately equivalent to about PS1,683 at current exchange rates. This is much more affordable than comparable options offered by VanMoof and Cowboy, who charge PS1,998, PlayStation2,319, and PS2,890 respectively.

Two colours are available for the Bird Bike: Stealth Black or Gravity Grey.

Publiated at Sun 22 August 2021, 06:04:43 +0000

