Call of Duty Vanguard PS5 and Xbox Series X gameplay: Watch NEW COD footage live

After months of waiting, Call of Duty Vanguard was finally revealed during a Warzone event earlier this week.

Call of Duty Vanguard, which is set in World War 2 settings, will be released on November 5, 2015, for Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

The next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions will attract all eyes. They should have faster loading speeds, better visuals and, in the case with the PS5, DualSense controller support.

Call of Duty Vanguard footage will soon be available for fans who want to see it on the Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles.

All of this will take place on the gamescom Opening Night Live presentation at 7 p.m. BST Wednesday, August 25, 2005.

Geoff Keighley is the event organizer.

Keighley tweeted, “Wednesday: See the first real, next-gen Call of Duty Vanguard gameplay during gamescom Opening Night Live.”

Don’t miss our extended playthrough with Laura Bailey and Sledgehammer games.