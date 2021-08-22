Call of Duty Vanguard PS5 and Xbox Series X gameplay: Watch NEW COD footage live

After months of waiting, Call of Duty Vanguard was finally revealed during a Warzone event earlier this week.
Call of Duty Vanguard, which is set in World War 2 settings, will be released on November 5, 2015, for Xbox, PlayStation and PC.
The next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions will attract all eyes. They should have faster loading speeds, better visuals and, in the case with the PS5, DualSense controller support.
Call of Duty Vanguard footage will soon be available for fans who want to see it on the Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles.
All of this will take place on the gamescom Opening Night Live presentation at 7 p.m. BST Wednesday, August 25, 2005.
Geoff Keighley is the event organizer.
Keighley tweeted, “Wednesday: See the first real, next-gen Call of Duty Vanguard gameplay during gamescom Opening Night Live.”
Don’t miss our extended playthrough with Laura Bailey and Sledgehammer games.
Fans can watch the Call of Duty Vanguard trailer above.
Even though the Vanguard reveal was only live for three days, it has already been viewed over 18,000,000 times on YouTube.
This is 7 million more than Black Ops Cold War managed during its lifetime.
However, it is far less than the numbers racked up through the likes of Infinite Warfare and Black Ops 2 as well as Call of Duty Ghosts.
Although it is far less than the 45,000,000 views of Infinite Warfare’s trailer, Vanguard’s announcement video seems to have been more popular with its fans.
Vanguard’s likes are 133k, and Vanguard is getting 18k less than Infinite Warfare which has 642k and 3.9 Million dislikes.
Call of Duty Vanguard is set in World War 2 across 4 “major theaters of war”.
This is on top of the massive multiplayer experience that includes 16 maps and 4 smaller maps.
This is WWII combat unlike any other. The official description states that you will witness the birth of Special Forces and help to change history by forming Task Force One, which is a riveting Campaign in four of the major theaters of war.
You can become an innovative Special Forces Operator online in a Multiplayer full of innovation and 20 maps at launch.
Prepare for the franchise-first and universe-expanding Zombies crossover. Enjoy a Call of Duty: Warzone fully integrated experience with a massive new map. It is the best connected Call of Duty experience ever. All powered by Modern Warfare’s next-generation Call of Duty engine.
