Call of Duty Vanguard PS5 & PS4 Alpha preload date and time How to get demo

Call of Duty Vanguard may be a few months away from launch, but fans can play it early and for free later this week – and without a pre-order.

Exclusively for PS5 and PS4 players, the Call of Duty Vanguard Alpha is available starting August 27, at 6 PM BST.

The news was announced by Activision over on the PlayStation Blog: “This PlayStation-exclusive Alpha isn’t only the first chance at playing the newest Multiplayer mode in the Call of Duty franchise, but also the first opportunity to play Call of Duty: Vanguard before its November 5 release.

This will only be a fraction of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Multiplayer offerings, but it is an excellent opportunity for PlayStation gamers to play the game and give valuable feedback to Sledgehammer games.”

The Alpha is expected to weigh around 20GB based on early information. However, this has not been confirmed.

It’s worth downloading the demo beforehand if you really want to take in every moment of the Alpha test.

Pre-load the Call of Duty Vanguard Alpha starting at 11 AM BST August 23rd.

Call of Duty Vanguard Alpha can be downloaded by fans via the links below on PlayStation 4 or PS5 (links available at 11 AM BST).