Call of Duty Vanguard PS5 & PS4 Alpha preload date and time How to get demo

Call of Duty Vanguard may be a few months away from launch, but fans can play it early and for free later this week – and without a pre-order.
Exclusively for PS5 and PS4 players, the Call of Duty Vanguard Alpha is available starting August 27, at 6 PM BST.
The news was announced by Activision over on the PlayStation Blog: “This PlayStation-exclusive Alpha isn’t only the first chance at playing the newest Multiplayer mode in the Call of Duty franchise, but also the first opportunity to play Call of Duty: Vanguard before its November 5 release.
This will only be a fraction of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Multiplayer offerings, but it is an excellent opportunity for PlayStation gamers to play the game and give valuable feedback to Sledgehammer games.”
The Alpha is expected to weigh around 20GB based on early information. However, this has not been confirmed.
It’s worth downloading the demo beforehand if you really want to take in every moment of the Alpha test.
Pre-load the Call of Duty Vanguard Alpha starting at 11 AM BST August 23rd.
Call of Duty Vanguard Alpha can be downloaded by fans via the links below on PlayStation 4 or PS5 (links available at 11 AM BST).
The Alpha is available to everyone, regardless of whether you pre-ordered the game or have a PlayStation Plus membership.
You can also access the Alpha from your main screen if Call of Duty Modern Warfare or Black Ops Cold War are installed on your PlayStation.
Activision says, “In any one of these released games’ menus, select the Alpha menu blade — at the far left side of the main screen — which either takes you to the Alpha or redirects to it on the PlayStation Store.”
All participants will be issued a Calling Card as well as an Emblem. These are available in Call of Duty: Vanguard immediately upon release, as well as Warzone after the integration of Vanguard.
Call of Duty Vanguard Alpha includes the new Champion Hill game mode.
Activision has more information: Your squad, which will play in the Alpha as either a Trio (3v3) or a Duo (2v2) — will face off against seven other teams. Each team will have a fixed number of lives.
The mission of this squad is to bring down all the other squads to zero through a series timed Combat rounds. Before you do, it will be done again. You will win the battle for Champion Hill if you do that.
Activision states that everyone starts with the exact same Loadout. However, cash can be used between rounds to buy new gear or perks. Cash can be earned by killing enemies or picking up droplets.
Cash system should allow for different matches in each game. You can either use it to pay for small upgrades or keep it in reserve for an important, powerful, and dramatic upgrade later on.
