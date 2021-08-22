Call of Duty: Vanguard’s removal of Activision from the Vanguard trailer was an a “Creative Choice”

Call of Duty publisher Activision has responded to the question of why – in the middle of a lawsuit alleging years of discrimination and harassment at the company, of which there’s a summary of below – it chose to remove itself from Call of Duty: Vanguard announcement trailer this week, calling the decision “a creative choice”.

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s existence was revealed in March. After a string of credible rumours, predictions and accurate predictions the new game in Activision’s top FPS franchise was finally announced last week. But fans noticed something wasn’t right with the trailer.

The trailer begins with “Call of Duty Presents” and ends with “a Sledgehammer games production”. The publisher is even absent from the logos at the end of the video – as evidenced by the Black Ops: Cold War reveal trailer from last year, which clearly featured Activision on the left and the developers on the right. Sledgehammer replaces Activision in Vanguard’s.

Activision was informed by Stephen Totilo, the former Kotaku editor in chief. Activision claims that the removal of its name by the publisher was a creative decision reflecting Vanguard’s role in the franchise.

Activision was not able to provide any information about this logo. This is a departure from the other CoDs. The PR for Call of Duty is: “Call of Duty continues to grow into an amazing universe of experiences. This was a creative choice that reflects how Vanguard represents the next major installment in the franchise” https://t.co/12PPrXRFcY — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) August 20, 2021

You can see the full trailer below. Call of Duty: Vanguard currently has a release date of November 5.

Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit in California filed by the state. The suit alleges years of harassment and discrimination. Bobby Kotick, the CEO, has called the initial company response “tone-deaf”, and employees staged a walkout. J Allen Brack, the president of Blizzard, has also left. The ABK Workers Alliance demanded that the company make changes. Follow the most recent developments in this lawsuit.

