She also posted a clip of her boys fighting for a cuddle, and she said: “Ace becomes so jealous it’s an absolute nightmare!”

Although Bowie isn’t always responsive, he can sometimes hit him in the back.

- Advertisement -

The actress admitted that she has been mulling over the possibility of having another baby.

Charley admitted to OK! Magazine.

Publiated at Sun, 22 August 2021 18:28:48 +0000