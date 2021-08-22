Quantcast
Cold Blooded Murder: A Miscellany of True Crime

By Newslanes Media
Cold Blooded Murder includes twenty horrifying stories of psychopaths and killers.

The book tells the story of an Elvis impersonator, who was killed after selling pine trees. It also features the tales of an aspiring DJ, who murdered his wife, the ex-cheerleader, whose spouse died as a charred lump, and Rodney Alcala, who lost his battle to be a gameshow judge. The American originator of Blind Date, he appeared on The Dating Game. He was selected but the other women that voted for him refused to accept the date because she was too creepy.

She was so right.

Every chapter closes with a postscript that brings the story up-to-date.

The only problem I have with the book is that it doesn’t include photographs, so you can’t really see all the fruitcakes and freaks inside.

But, that is what I think your imagination can do.

Publited Sat, 21 August 2021 at 23:01:00 +0000

