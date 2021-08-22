Cold Blooded Murder: A Miscellany of True Crime

The book tells the story of an Elvis impersonator, who was killed after selling pine trees. It also features the tales of an aspiring DJ, who murdered his wife, the ex-cheerleader, whose spouse died as a charred lump, and Rodney Alcala, who lost his battle to be a gameshow judge. The American originator of Blind Date, he appeared on The Dating Game. He was selected but the other women that voted for him refused to accept the date because she was too creepy.

- Advertisement -

She was so right.