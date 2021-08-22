Quantcast
Covid Sydney: 21 Jump Street… Aussie style: Bicycle-riding Bondi cops seen

By Newslanes Media
21 Jump Street… Aussie Style: Bondi’s bike-riding police officers look a lot like Jonah Hill or Channing Tatum from the comedy of 2012.

D. Daily Mail Australia – Lawrance

Published by

In 2012 comedy film 21 Jump Street, Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill play two ambitious bicycle cops chosen for a dangerous undercover mission.

Over the weekend, an eastern Sydney resident noticed a pair local police officers that looked remarkably like the film’s characters.

One cop was watching the Bondi area while another casually got on his bike to patrol the region.

Look familiar? One resident in Sydney’s Eastern suburbs noticed a pair local police officers that looked remarkably like the characters in 21 Jump Street (2012) comedy.

The cops were dressed in blue shorts and polo shirts, just like their counterparts on screen.

A Bondi Local Loop member noticed the similarities and captioned the photo with: “21 Jump Street Sydney.”

Columbia Pictures’ 21 Jump Street became a huge success, earning $201 million at the box-office and inspiring a sequel in 2014.

Numerous spin-off films are in development.

The originals: Both cops wore blue polo shirts and shorts, not unlike their on-screen counterparts, played by Channing Tatum (left) and Jonah Hill (right)

Originals: The cops were dressed in blue shorts and polo shirts, just like their counterparts on screen, Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum (left).

Stars: Tatum and Hill play two ambitious bicycle cops chosen for a dangerous undercover mission in 21 Jump Street, which grossed $201million at the box office and spawned a sequel

Stars: Tatum & Hill portray two ambitious bike cops who are assigned to dangerous undercover missions in 21 Jump Street. The film grossed $201 million at the box-office and was followed by a sequel

Bondi residents have had relative freedom in comparison to Sydney’s west suburbs.

This suburb is located in the Waverley LGA. It isn’t considered to be a Covid hotspot. However, locals can go to the beach if it is deemed ‘exercise.

However, not all are happy about the perception of inequality. Blacktown MP Stephen Bali is one example.

Daily Mail Australia was told by the politician that it wasn’t a good idea to see people having fun at the beaches in the east while being locked down in their homes in the west. The Sydney basin is where people live and the people need to be treated equally.

Life's a beach: The residents of Bondi, the suburb being patrolled by the officers, have enjoyed relative freedom compared to those in Sydney's western suburbs

Bondi residents enjoy a life on the beach. The officers are patrolling the area.

Publiated at Mon, 23 August 2021 02:53:16 +0000

