Deal of the Day: Thorpe Park cuts more than 35 percent Tickets on sale in a flash

Thorpe Park is well-known for its thrill rides. Highlights include SWARM (the UK’s first winged rollercoaster) and SAW (a terrifying roller coaster experience).

The timing is perfect, as Thorpe Park just announced their Oktoberfest event.

The Oktoberfest will take place from September 3rd to October 3rd 2021. Guests can also enjoy special activities.

The festival includes music, entertainment, and delicious snacks.

Publiated at Sun 22 August 2021, 06:34.39 +0000