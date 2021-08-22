Quantcast
16.2 C
United States of America
Sunday, August 22, 2021
type here...
Gaming

Don Everly is dead: The Everly’s last surviving member Brothers, age 84, dies in his home

By Newslanes Media
0
2

Must read

Don Everly is dead: The Everly's last surviving member Brothers, age 84, dies in his home

Phil was able to focus on Phil’s melody with his baritone vocal, while Don kept Don’s attention on the music. Phil needed to be onstage to see when Phil would enter.

The former said, “It’s just like playing tennis with somebody who is really good.” You can’t allow your mind to wander even for a second or else you will be lost.

- Advertisement -

Online tributes to Don have been coming in. Roy Orbison posted on his official Facebook page: “Roy Orbison loved these musicians as friends.

They helped Roy to become a singer-songwriter and move to Nashville, among other things. We are grateful to Don Everly for #doneverly

David Wild, a US writer continued “So sorry to hear about #DonEverly’s passing. The Beatles’ sound, and much of Rock History would be impossible without #TheEverlyBrothers. Don composed this song, and I think he & Phil are reunited & sing together in a better place tonight.

Publited at Sun 22 August 2021, 06:54:57 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePhillip Schofield discusses Holly Willoughby’s concerns Twitter account “suspended”
Next articleYou probably didn’t know that your iPhone had an iOS hidden app Here’s how you can find out more
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks