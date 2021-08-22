Elvis movie: Graceland update on Baz Luhrmann’s “lush” biopic, “It’s like an time machine”.

Next summer the Elvis Presley movie biopic will finally hit cinemas. Australia has seen the secretive Warner Bros film production wrap up. There are no trailers nor movie stills. Graceland has now given an intriguing update to the blockbuster movie that is worth $150 million. It will be released exclusively on cinematic and possibly even premiered at The King’s house.

Joel Weinshanker, Graceland Holdings’ Managing Partner, was interviewed to discuss the Elvis film during this year’s Elvis Week.

- Advertisement -

He told how, before the production began, Baz and The King star Austin Butler visited Memphis’ mansion, and Tupelo, Mississippi, his birthplace.

Joel shared that one of his most memorable nights at Graceland was when he was in front of Baz Luhrmann’s mansion from 1-5am. They just chatted about Elvis.

This Hollywood director wanted to understand Elvis’ thoughts and goals.

READ MORE: Elvis Presley movie: Did they film the Elvis biopic at Graceland?