Elvis Presley Hologram Tour: Graceland On The King’s View and If Such Shows Will Happen

Joel said, “Besides the fact I don’t believe they’re great, the reason why we won’t make a hologram? Because Elvis had a conversation about three to four people and I have spoken with each person in that room.

It’s clear that he did not like them. He never wanted to.

He realized that there wasn’t a soul inside it. A hologram is empty of soul. It is soulless. It is, by definition. It is Elvis to me when I am able to see Elvis and hear Elvis. All else is just a pale imitation.

Priscilla is open to this idea if technology dramatically improves.

Publited at Sun, 22 August 2021 16:32:00 +0000