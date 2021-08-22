FIFA 22 Demo Release Date: When will FIFA release a FIFA demo? When will it become available?

FIFA 22 will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One as of October 1.

Fans are optimistic that EA Sports will soon release a FIFA 22 demo, even though the game is still several weeks away.

According to previous releases, FIFA 22 will be available a few weeks prior to the October 1 launch date.

The demo will be available on PlayStation 3, Xbox, and PC starting September 14.

The question of whether EA Sports will release any demos is where things get a bit murkier, particularly after last year’s cancellation.

EA Sports stated to fans that they would focus instead on providing the “best full-game experience possible for both current and future-gen consoles”.

EA Sports tweeted that they are not releasing a FIFA 21 demo. Instead, we have decided to concentrate our time as a development team on creating the best possible game experience for the current and next-generation consoles.

EA Sports did not announce the news until 2 weeks prior to the FIFA 21 launch, so it is possible that we will have to wait for the official announcement.