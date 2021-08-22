Florence’s top sights if you are only visiting for one day Short break

You can explore all the top sights as part of an unforgettable holiday. Imagine Cruising offers a 12-night Cunard Mediterranean Voyage and Italian Lakes Retreat package. This includes an overnight stay at Florence. __S.3__

You'll have plenty of time for wandering around this charming city, which is filled with beautiful medieval architecture. Art lovers will not want to miss Uffizi Gallery. It houses works by Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo.

A guided walking tour through Florence will ensure that you get to see the most beautiful parts of the city.

As you first walk the streets, you’ll see enchanting sights like the Cathedral, The Giotto Tower and Santa Croce Church.

You'll then cross Ponte Vecchio and reach the Oltre Arno Side of Old Town. Here you will find the extraordinary Palazzo Pitti as well as the spectacular Boboli Gardens, which are filled with fountains and sculptures.

You'll be able to see more than Florence as part of this sun-soaked itinerary.