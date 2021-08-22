Quantcast
Force your iPhone to quit

Force your iPhone to quit

Sometimes, our iPhones just don’t know how to function properly. You phone may be stuck or frozen and not working as it should. It doesn’t work to turn off your phone and then switch it on again. In those cases, you need to force quit your iPhone.

The instructions are the same for every model but may differ.

iPhone Xs, Xr 11 or 12: Release the volume-up button quickly, and then release it again with the volume down. Release the side button and hold it until you see the Apple logo.

iPhone 8 (second generation),: The same as the later models. Release the Volume Up button quickly, and then release it again. When the Apple logo appears, hold the side button down and release it.

iPhone 7 – Press the Volume Down and the Sleep/Wake buttons simultaneously. When the Apple logo appears, release both buttons.

iPhone 6 (first generation) – Press the Home (side) and Sleep/Wake button simultaneously. Release both buttons when the Apple logo appears.

Forcing your iPhone to quit is an easy way to restart it. You may want to consider other solutions if your iPhone is acting strangely.

Publiated at Sun, 22 August 2021 16:46.04 +0000

