Games with gold September 2021: Xbox One or Xbox 360 Free! Countdown for Series X

Microsoft will release a new lineup of games for Xbox One and Xbox Series X starting September.

The tech giant offered a mix of titles last month, but no Xbox Series X-optimized game.

- Advertisement -

Although it is not clear what the Games With Gold program will bring next, the good news is all the titles included in the programme are compatible with both last-gen and new-gen consoles.

We will soon be able to see the free Games with Gold games that Sony plans on releasing in September 2021, but we do not have an exact date. The news will not be announced at a fixed date, unlike Sony’s PS Plus announcement.

Microsoft revealed its August plans last month on the 28th. There is a high chance that something similar will be announced around the 30th.

We don’t yet know the titles, but we do know two of them will be free to download starting Wednesday September 1st and another on Thursday September 16th.