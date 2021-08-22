Games with gold September 2021: Xbox One or Xbox 360 Free! Countdown for Series X

Microsoft will release a new lineup of games for Xbox One and Xbox Series X starting September.
The tech giant offered a mix of titles last month, but no Xbox Series X-optimized game.
Although it is not clear what the Games With Gold program will bring next, the good news is all the titles included in the programme are compatible with both last-gen and new-gen consoles.
We will soon be able to see the free Games with Gold games that Sony plans on releasing in September 2021, but we do not have an exact date. The news will not be announced at a fixed date, unlike Sony’s PS Plus announcement.
Microsoft revealed its August plans last month on the 28th. There is a high chance that something similar will be announced around the 30th.
We don’t yet know the titles, but we do know two of them will be free to download starting Wednesday September 1st and another on Thursday September 16th.
Predictions for Games with Gold are difficult because there are so many games to pick from.
The 2021 highlights include Little Nightmares and Dungeons 3. Gears 5 remains the exclusive Xbox Series X-optimized game available for subscribers.
Gamers want to find out if Microsoft is planning on offering anything for Xbox Series X owners.
Games with Gold would be very popular with titles such as Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Minecraft Dungeons.
Hood Outlaws is a game that gamers can try for free this weekend if they are looking to play a more optimised Xbox Series X title.
You can enjoy this until Monday, August 23rd alongside I Am Bread or Elder Scrolls Online.
Microsoft’s full description reads as follows: “Enjoy an incredible adventure and take part in intense PvPvE multiplayer thefts or live your favorite carbohydrate life.”
From Thursday, August 19, at 12:00 a.m. PT, to Sunday, August 22, at 11:00 p.m. PT, “Hood” and “Outlaws and Legends”, both are available for Xbox Live Gold members and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. The Elder Scrolls Online – Tamriel Unlimited will be available from Tuesday, June 17, at 7:00 PDT through Monday, August 30, at 7:00 AM PDT.
Hood: Outlaws and Legends is a great way to have fun with your friends, as you can execute perfect heists together. Matchmaking between opposing four-person teams. Choose your play style or the best strategy for your team. It is crucial to win Hood’s thrilling matches.
Enjoy PvPvE gaming and State Heist, a newly introduced co-op multiplayer PvE game mode. Enjoy a 40% discount on this game at the Xbox Store to celebrate. 25 percent off the Year 1 Edition, featuring three seasons and Season 1 starting in a matter of weeks. “We are all Outlaws. But this weekend, we’ll be Legends.”
Publiated at Sun 22 August 2021, 11:26:52 +0000