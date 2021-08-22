Garner joins Forest as a loan officer, signs new Man Utd contract

James Garner signed a contract with Manchester United until 2024, before moving to Nottingham Forest for a season-long loan.

After joining United at eight years old, the 20-year-old has been a part of the first United team seven times.

- Advertisement -

Garner, who signed his contract with the option to extend it for an additional year, said that he was “made up”, as Manchester United had been an integral part of his life for more than 10 years.

Sunday, 22 August at 1:00pm

Start at 2:00 p.m.



My ambitions here are to be a top-teamer. It’s not hard for me to do it. I am ready to show my abilities to anyone and continue to strive to achieve all of my goals.

I am grateful for the trust shown in me by the club. It gives me motivation and means so many things to my family.

“I’d like to one day be a major player at this club. That is my ultimate goal and I will be working hard every day to achieve it.”

- Advertisement -

Garner is now back at Forest, where he played in 20 league games and scored four goals during his loan spell.

He had previously been on a Watford loan spell for the first half 2020-21, during which he played 20 league games.

Use Chrome browser to access a better video player



We take a look at the four goals that James Garner scored in the Sky Bet Championship this season, whilst on loan at Nottingham Forest.

By Zinny Boswell

- Advertisement -

After giving Garner his debut at Manchester United, in which he won a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stated that “We have great faith in him.

Solskjaer’s team still has a Carrick-shaped midfield hole two years later. After the 4-2 defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford in May, former club captain Roy Keane gave a scathing assessment of Solskjaer’s trusted midfield duo of Scott McTominay and Fred.

Keane stated to Sky Sports that “as long as these two players play in Manchester United’s midfield, they won’t be winning any major trophies.” It is amazing to me how small Manchester United seem.”

Nick Cox, United’s Head of Academy, speaks exclusively to Sky Sports News. He tells Garner’s story, shares his thoughts on Garner’s performances, and discusses what the future holds.

Publiated at Sun, 22 August 2021 10:57.56 +0000