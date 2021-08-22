GeekWire Week in Review: The most popular stories from GeekWire this week Week of August 15, 2021

Catch up with the most recent technology news and startup news for the week. These are the top stories from GeekWire’s August 15, 2021 edition.

Sign up to receive these updates every Sunday in your inbox by subscribing to our GeekWire Weekly email newsletter.

GeekWire’s most popular stories

- Advertisement - Tech passed again the tests in tracking down an Asian giant hornet nest located in Washington State. … Read More

Cyan, headquartered in Spokane, Wash., announced Tuesday that its latest remake of the original Myst is planned for release on Aug. … Read More

T-Mobile released Wednesday details on a more sophisticated cyberattack that exposed data of more than 40,000,000 former and prospective customers, along with 7.8 million existing postpaid subscribers. … Read More

After 16 years, Wei Gao is retiring as an Amazon executive. He was responsible for the company’s grocery operations. … Read More

- Advertisement - Order up! Picnic, the Seattle food automation startup, announced Tuesday that it is accepting pre-orders from U.S. … Read More

Manik Gupta is an investor and advisor. He was previously Uber’s chief products officer, as well as a Google product leader. Manik joined Microsoft in the role of corporate vice president for Teams Consumer and Skype. … Read More

Axon, a law enforcement tech company added Chris Chin to its vice-president of immersive tech. … Read More

To get a glimpse inside Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena (the soon to be home to the Seattle Kraken), hockey fans can look to the video announcement. … Read More

Amy and Samir Lakhani had quite the year. They quit their full-time jobs to start their own startup and homeschooled children during a pandemic. … Read More

- Advertisement - NASA suspended its SpaceX contract to send astronauts to the Moon pending the outcome of Blue Origin’s lawsuit. … Read More

Publiated at Sun, 22 August 2021 15:06.06 +0000