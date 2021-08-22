How can you disable the “Active Now” green dot Facebook

My Facebook page has become a jumble of MLM peddlers and COVID misinformation over the years. I also rage about COVID misinformation and Minions memes. It’s embarrassingly true that I do still look at it from time to time — I’m not the only one.

To keep with the surreptitious Facebook usage, I do not want anybody to see that little green box next to my icon. I know I am checking it. Here’s how to disable the ‘Active Now’ green dot on Facebook.

Click the Messenger icon at the top of your desktop.



Credit: Mashable

Next, click the ellipsis (…) button at the top.



Credit to Mashable

Chat Settings will be displayed. Click on Turn off Active Status.



Credit: Mashable

The green bubble can be turned off for all or you can blacklist/whitelist specific names. When you are done, click “OK”.



Credit: Mashable

This is slightly different on mobile. The Messenger app will open when you tap Messenger in the Facebook app. Click on your profile photo at the top. Click Active Status to toggle whether or not you wish to display that status.

Credit to mashable Credit to mashable

This is it. Enjoy your private Facebook scrolling.

Publiated at Sun 22 August 2021, 19:24:34 +0000