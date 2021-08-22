‘I am ashamed!’ Angelina Jolie condemns the US withdrawal Afghanistan facing growing concerns

Angelina Jolie has said she is “ashamed” by the manner of America cutting ties with Afghanistan after 20 years of war. The actress expressed her fears about women and young girls in the country having their social progress stripped away, as the Taliban seized control once again this month.

By 31 August 2021, the United States Armed Forces will be completely withdrawn from Afghanistan.

Angelina is an activist, actress and Special Envoy for the U.N. High Commission for Refugees. She shared her views in her most recent opinion piece published by Time.

She said, “I believed we were doing right, that our stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Afghans and that it was a noble cause.

It is difficult to keep that trust as we lose Afghanistan.”

