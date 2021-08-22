Jake Paul vs. Tyron Whiteley fight date, times, and PPV cost. Location and odds for the 2021 boxing match

Jake Paul, a social media star, will now face a YouTuber and a NBA player. He’ll then take on Tyron Woodley, a former MMA champ, in the next phase of his boxing career.

Paul is now 3-0 and has three knockouts. He defeated Nate Robinson, AnEsonGib and Ben Askren within a short time span. Woodley, unlike any of his opponents before him, is the greatest striker and has shown his skill during his UFC career. He held the UFC Welterweight title, with seven of his 19 victories coming via knockout.

- Advertisement -

After a backstage brawl, Woodley and Paul got into a fight. Woodley immediately called Paul to offer a fight, which Paul agreed to. Paul signing with Showtime and leaving Triller, the fight will be headlined by Showtime PPV August at a weight of 190lbs.

Paul, 24, has shown solid boxing abilities in just a short time as a professional fighter. He has never faced a Woodley-skilled opponent. Woodley, 39 years old, has enjoyed a remarkable run in MMA. He was undefeated from 2014-18 and won the welterweight title by beating Robbie Lawler in the first round. Woodley is now out of the UFC after four losses.

Both sides have promised knockouts Aug. 28, igniting a fierce rivalry.

This article contains all the information you will need about the Jake Paul vs. Tyron woodley boxing match. It includes the starting time and price, as well as updated betting odds.

What date is Jake Paul vs. Tyron woodley?

Datum: August 29, 2021

August 29, 2021 PPV start time: 8:15 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

8:15 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Main event Paul-Woodley:Midnight ET / 9 p.m. PT (approximate)

- Advertisement -

August 29 will see the Jake Paul vs. Tyron woodley boxing card. Showtime will broadcast the pay-per view program at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). Paul and Woodley will likely make their ring walk around midnight ET.

Watch Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley on TV

Showtime PPV

Paul vs. Woodley is a Showtime fight that can be viewed via pay-per view through many satellite and cable providers. Check with your provider to find out more.

The fight between Paul and Woodley can also be streamed on satellite or cable services.

What is the cost of Paul vs. Woodley?

Showtime (USA): $59.99

According to Stephen Espinoza, Showtime Sports President, the Jake Paul vs. Tyron woodley fight on Pay-Per-View will be $59.99

Is Paul vs. Woodley happening?

Paul vs. Woodley is being held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland. Paul was born and raised in Cleveland. The general public can purchase tickets starting at $10, which went on sale July 22.

Paul vs. Woodley odds

Jake Paul -138

-138 Tyron Woodley+100

- Advertisement -

Oddschecker says Paul is an underdog at -138. This means that it would require a $138 wager to make a $100 profit should Paul win. Woodley is a +100 favorite. If Woodley wins, a $100 wager on Woodley will return $100.

Jake Paul bio and record

Nation American

American Born Jan 17, 1997

Jan 17, 1997 Height : 6’1″.

: 6’1″. Reach : 76 in

: 76 in Record: 3-0, with 3 knockouts

Tyron Woodley biography and record

Nation American

American Born April 17, 1982

April 17, 1982 Height : 5’9″.

: 5’9″. Reach : 74 in

: 74 in Record for boxing N/A

N/A Record for MMA: 19-7, 7 knockouts

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Whiteley fight card

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Whiteley

Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado

Ivan Baranchyk vs. Montana Love

Daniel Dubois vs. Jose Cusumano

Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor

Publiated at Sun, 22 August 2021 13:19.57 +0000