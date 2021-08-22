James Bond: Daniel Craig ‘absolutely’ listened to the hostile criticism of his 007 casting

Back in 2005, Daniel Craig was announced as the new James Bond . The new 007 is best known for his gangster film Layer Cake, and BBC TV’s series Our Friends in the North. However, he wasn’t a well-known actor. The 37-year old was criticized for his height and hair color.

Craig would be the first Bond to have blonde hair, while the previous Bonds had dark brown hair.

He was 5’10 inches tall, which is quite short compared to his predecessors, all of whom were around 6 feet tall.

Casino Royale proved his critics wrong and quickly became a favorite in the role.

Craig confessed to Martin Campbell, director of filming that he had been listening to criticisms.

