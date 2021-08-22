James Bond: Daniel Craig ‘absolutely’ listened to the hostile criticism of his 007 casting

Back in 2005, Daniel Craig was announced as the new James Bond. The new 007 is best known for his gangster film Layer Cake, and BBC TV’s series Our Friends in the North. However, he wasn’t a well-known actor. The 37-year old was criticized for his height and hair color.
Craig would be the first Bond to have blonde hair, while the previous Bonds had dark brown hair.
He was 5’10 inches tall, which is quite short compared to his predecessors, all of whom were around 6 feet tall.
Casino Royale proved his critics wrong and quickly became a favorite in the role.
Craig confessed to Martin Campbell, director of filming that he had been listening to criticisms.
READ MORE: James Bond audition: Details of Daniel Craig’s ‘intense’ screen test
Campbell spoke out in an interview with James Bond Radio, admitting that he had blocked out “bulls***” and other noise.
GoldenEye’s 77-year old director also remembered that Pierce couldn’t drive sticks and some people weren’t happy with it.
Craig was then asked by Casino Royale’s Kiwi director: “Does this sound like crap?”
Campbell then asked, “Why would you do that?”
Reddit Ask Me Anything: The director stated that he would consider directing Bond 26.
“I love this franchise and would have it with a new Bond. This is always fascinating, particularly considering my Bond films had two different Bonds.”
Producer Barbara Broccoli confirmed that Bond will always be played by a man, but said they would consider any actor from other ethnicities.
No Time To Die will be playing in UK cinemas starting September 30, 2021.
Publiated at Sun 22 August 2021, 14:23:00 ET +0000