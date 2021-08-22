MAFS: KC Osborne, Michael Goonan will appear on Ex on the Beach

- Advertisement -

Married At First Sight bride KC Osborne recently broke up with her boyfriend Jason Engler because the pair ‘just didn’t align’.

But a source close to the 32-year-old dancer has now claimed the real reason KC and Jason, 36, split was because she’s set to star on the new season of Ex on the Beach.

Daily Mail Australia reported that KC was supposed to travel to Colombia to film the movie. However, she was informed by a source that she had to declare she is single.

A source told Daily Mail Australia that KC Osborne, Married at First Sight’s KC Osborne will reunite with Michael Goonan on Ex on the Beach after her separation from Jason Engler.

Insiders added that Jason and KC were not just a once-in-a-lifetime affair. The two were inseparable.

“He took their relationship seriously and flew to Sydney just to be with them.”

Ex on the Beach producers hope for a toxic love triangle’. They have cast Michael Goonan – KC’s ex-boyfriend – and Stacey Hampton, his MAFS bride.

Daily Mail Australia was recently informed by a friend Michael that he had been training for up to four hours daily in preparation for his return to reality TV.

“Michael has never been so fit in his entire life. He’s going to have a blast flirting up a storm, according to his parents. They said that he is going wild.

KC split with Jason in a Q&A session on Instagram earlier this month.

A fan inquired about the relationship between them and she replied that they didn’t agree with one another. This is it. It’s all good. “I’m content.”

Ex on the Beach bosses asked Drew Brauer, KC’s MAFS groom to be on the show. But he declined as he was currently dating Samantha Clark.

Jack Fincham, a Love Island former star, and Georgia Steel will also be appearing on MTV’s series. The show will air in Australia via Paramount+.

KC became a star on MAFS 2020, where she was paired up with Drew. After their last vows, the couple parted ways when Drew and KC realized they would be better friends.

After she met Adelaide businessman Michael, they decided to end their relationship.

Daily Mail Australia reached out to KC Osborne in order for them to comment.

Done: KC split from Jason during a Q&A session on Instagram earlier in the month