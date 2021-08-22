Manchester United finds a Premier League leader in Southampton League draw

Martial is a shadow of his former self

United thought that they had signed Anthony Martial, a former Ballon d’Or Winner from Monaco, when they signed him in 2015.

It’s clear that he has had some great times at the club, particularly when he scored 23 goals in 2019/2020.

Martial is now a shadow to his former self.

Initially deployed against Southampton at the top, the France international gave a poor performance.

United was chasing the winner and it wasn’t surprising to see Jadon Sancho make his way around the hour mark.

Publiated at Sun 22 August 2021, 15:00:07 +0000