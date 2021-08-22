Quantcast
16.8 C
United States of America
Sunday, August 22, 2021
type here...
Automotive

Midlands Garage ‘well-prepared’ for SuperSeptember MOT Test surge after Covid extension

By Newslanes Media
0
21

Must read

Midlands Garage 'well-prepared' for SuperSeptember MOT Test surge after Covid extension

Garages such as Motorserv UK are anticipating a significant increase in customer demand due to this and other extensions to MOT renewals.

Saleem felt confident in his garage’s ability to pass MOT testing over the next few months.

- Advertisement -

“We’re well-prepared, and our team is prepared – there are four MOT testers, a double lanes, and we offer the most affordable MOT in the UK, if not Europe, with our PS15 No Pass no Fee customer offer.

We are comfortable doing between 400 and 600 MOTs per month to be able to cope with fluctuations in demand.

Publiated at Sun 22 August 2021, 03:17.13 (+0000).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOnlyFans will block all sexually explicit content Year, fans aren’t happy
Next articleSinfonia Orchestra performs The Walking Dead’s hit theme song
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks