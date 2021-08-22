Phillip Schofield discusses Holly Willoughby’s concerns Twitter account “suspended”

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield frequently uses social media to share an insight into his life away from the cameras. The broadcaster took to Twitter to dispel rumors about his star co-star’s “suspension”.
Phillip, 59, and Holly Willougbhy, 40, often delight fans with their close friendship having worked together on the popular mid-morning programme since 2009.
The pair became colleagues and have become close friends. They often share family holidays with each other, as well as laughing together on ITV.
Phillip and Holly are currently hosting This Morning, but Phillip and Holly enjoy the summer with their kids, while Ruth Langsford and Ruth Holmes take the hot seat.
Phillip announced via social media that Phillip and his wife will be back in America as the summer vacations draw to an end.
Phillip posted a promo trailer for ITV on his Instagram, where he has over 3.1 million followers. It featured a variety of popular ITV programmes including This Morning, Good Morning Britain, and Good Morning America.
He captioned his post with the following: “Back soon @[email protected]”, along two smiling Emojis.
Phillip shared the tweet with his nearly 4.4 million followers on Twitter, who seemed to be thrilled by the news.
One fan, however, was concerned when he clicked on the “Holly” Twitter handle to find out that it had been “suspended”.
Hundreds of fans were overwhelmed by the news that Phillip and Holly would soon return.
A second addition was made: “Can’t wait to see both of you again.” I missed you.
A third laughed and said, “I stopped watching you since H [Holly] went away on vacation.”
Published at Sun 22 August 2021, 07:23:04, +0000