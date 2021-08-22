Sean Penn said that being unvaccinated was like “pointing a gun in the face.” The face of someone’

- Advertisement -

Sean Penn just doubled down on his belief that the COVID-19 vaccine should be mandatory.

During an appearance on CNN to promote his new film Flag Day, the 61-year-old actor maintained his stance that people should be compelled to get vaccinated and referenced the 2nd Amendment when referring to the unvaccinated.

Penn said, “It’s, it’s, do you know? I believe in the Second Amendment,” Penn told Michael Smerconish.

“But you have to understand that with this type of vaccine, it’s not possible to point a gun at someone’s face. This is the case when they aren’t vaccinated.”

Penn refused to go back to set for his Starz series Gaslit unless all the cast had been vaccinated. He explained that he wanted everyone to be vaccinated.

Smerconish was informed by Smerconish, that the only ones who interact directly with the cast must have been vaccinated.

Penn stated, “I did not want to be complicit in anything that took care of one group but not the other.”

He continued, “And I believe everyone should be vaccinated.” “I think it should be compulsory, just like having your headlights on at night.”

Two-time Academy Award Winner, he stated that people who are not vaccinated fall under two categories.

Sean stated, “There are some that, once FDA has given its full approval, will move forward with it.”

“And that some people have become ensconced in a radical libertarianism or an identity of political politics that has kind of perversely made this issue into something else that doesn’t recognize that the United States of America’s entire history is based upon being independent, because they understand interdependency. This country’s entire history is one of success.

Then he said, “And if you’re going with success things, then if you’re going take some great lessons from the past year, some – some extraordinary movements, that’s George Floyd. All of this is happening socially.

“If we are going to move the positive parts forward, we have to do so interdependently. I believe vaccination is that beginning, given the threat it poses to our lifestyles, business and lives around the globe.

Penn stated that he believed that Flag Day should only be seen by vaccinated persons in interviews. He also acknowledged that his views may lead some people to not see the movie.

Sean shared with Smerconish that he was so thankful that the public — yes, it will come to that — had an opportunity to witness this production theatrically.

“It is rare to find a show that’s solely theatrical these days. It will eventually stream and it’ll be a more convenient time for those who aren’t vaccinated to view it. However, I fear that I might offend some people by making that decision.

CORE, Penn’s nonprofit disaster relief agency has joined forces with local governments and businesses to increase vaccination coverage in the United States. CORE distributes free vaccines to Haiti after it was struck by an earthquake.