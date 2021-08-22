Shane Warne plans to build a Portsea home for $5 million. revealed

- Advertisement -

Shane Warne, a cricket legend is said to be planning to create a $5 million escape in Portsea on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula.

According to The Herald Sun, plans have been submitted on the 51-year-old’s behalf to the Mornington Peninsula Shire Council to build the jaw-dropping getaway home, which will feature a bowling alley, a wine cellar and a jet ski garage.

Shane, who currently resides in England, is reported to have bought the property for $3.6 million in October 2013.

According to the publication, the main residence will have a library, theatre, observation deck and gym.

A sprawling master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom will be available, along with two additional bedrooms.

A four-bedroom guest suite will be available in the home. It will include a music area, an alfresco bar, and a barbecue area.

A large pool will be the backdrop for the guesthouse.

Paradise: Shane, currently in England, is reported to have bought the Mornington Peninsula property last October for $3.6million (pictured).

It is located just a few steps from Shelly Beach and was purchased with plans to create a modern four-bedroom house.

Shane, however, is reported to have abandoned the plans and preferred to design his own from scratch.

According to the council’s planning application, it is estimated that the project will cost approximately $5 million.

Daily Mail Australia reached out to Shane’s representative for more information.

Shane made headlines in December 2020 after he sold another property in Brighton.

Realestate.com reports that the property was sold by a sporting legend after being passed at an auction for $5.65million.

Jonathan Dixon, a JP Dixon real estate agent described the property as “the complete package”.

Warnie was also adamant about Warnie’s passion for real estate. It changes every time you try to follow his life.

Shane bought a second Brighton pad for $7.5million, which he then sold for $10.8million.