Quantcast
16.8 C
United States of America
Sunday, August 22, 2021
type here...
Celebrities

Shane Warne plans to build a Portsea home for $5 million. revealed

By Newslanes Media
0
15

Must read

After Shane Warne bought the Portsea property, plans for a $5 million home in Portsea were revealed.

By Nicole Douglas For Daily Mail Australia

Published by Last Updated:

- Advertisement -

Shane Warne, a cricket legend is said to be planning to create a $5 million escape in Portsea on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula.

According to The Herald Sun, plans have been submitted on the 51-year-old’s behalf to the Mornington Peninsula Shire Council to build the jaw-dropping getaway home, which will feature a bowling alley, a wine cellar and a jet ski garage.

Shane, who currently resides in England, is reported to have bought the property for $3.6 million in October 2013.

New project: Cricket legend Shane Warne is reportedly planning to build a $5million escape in the coveted seaside town of Portsea, in Victoria's Mornington Peninsula

A new project is being planned by Shane Warne, a cricket legend. He plans to construct a luxury $5 million escape in Portsea on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula

- Advertisement -

According to the publication, the main residence will have a library, theatre, observation deck and gym.

A sprawling master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom will be available, along with two additional bedrooms.

A four-bedroom guest suite will be available in the home. It will include a music area, an alfresco bar, and a barbecue area.

A large pool will be the backdrop for the guesthouse.

Paradise: Shane - who is currently in England - is said to have purchased the Mornington Peninsula property in October (pictured) last year for $3.6million

Paradise: Shane, currently in England, is reported to have bought the Mornington Peninsula property last October for $3.6million (pictured).

- Advertisement -

It is located just a few steps from Shelly Beach and was purchased with plans to create a modern four-bedroom house.

Shane, however, is reported to have abandoned the plans and preferred to design his own from scratch.

According to the council’s planning application, it is estimated that the project will cost approximately $5 million.

Daily Mail Australia reached out to Shane’s representative for more information.

Shane made headlines in December 2020 after he sold another property in Brighton.

He bought the property with plans to create a modern four-bedroom house. Shane, however, is said to have abandoned the plans and instead created his own design.

It’s gone! Shane sold another property in Brighton and Melbourne, making him the most famous person on December 20, 2020. The 51-year old Shane sold the property at an auction for $5.65million, according to realestate.com.

Realestate.com reports that the property was sold by a sporting legend after being passed at an auction for $5.65million.

Jonathan Dixon, a JP Dixon real estate agent described the property as “the complete package”.

Warnie was also adamant about Warnie’s passion for real estate. It changes every time you try to follow his life.

Shane bought a second Brighton pad for $7.5million, which he then sold for $10.8million.

Jonathan Dixon, a JP Dixon real estate agent described the property as “the complete package”. Warnie is passionate about real estate, he said. It changes so frequently if you live his life.

Advertisement

Publiated at Sun 22 August 2021, 08:57.25 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMedvedev and camera collide, Cincinnati loses Semi-final
Next article“Looks like something from WW1” Eddie Redmayne’s PS2m French Home destroyed by a terrible fire
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks