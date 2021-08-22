Shriever, GB Olympic BMX Champion wins the world title

Beth Shriever is the first woman in history to simultaneously hold the Olympic and the World BMX Supercross title.
Beth Shriever won the Women’s BMX Supercross World Championships, Holland on Sunday to add the title of world champion to her Olympic gold.
After Alise Willoughby, an American three-rider crash that left her out of contention in Tokyo, the 22-year old gold medallist added support to her Tokyo victory.
Shriever, a former teacher assistant became the first woman in history to simultaneously hold the world BMX Supercross and Olympic titles.
The Briton escaped the challenges of Judy Baauw from Holland and Laura Smulders from Canada, who finished second and third.
Given that the contest took place in Arnhem, her victory over the Dutch couple was even sweeter.
Shriever couldn’t believe her luck after she won her second major in three weeks.
In a video interview, she stated that “I just went outside and going to see how it goes, had an all-right start, then just dug into.”
“I put everything into it and came away with another medal, so I couldn’t be happier.”
She posted the following Instagram picture shortly after she won: “Am I living in a dream?” What a great way to end the season, World Champion! “#doubledup thank you to all who believed in my abilities.”
